In a statement to the Herald, St Andrew’s College rector Mark Wilson acknowledged this has been a “distressing experience” for everyone involved.

“We are aware of a recent incident involving one of our students, who was part of a group of four young people captured in a video circulating online in an interaction with an Uber driver.”

Wilson said the school was taking the matter seriously and had addressed it with the student and their family.

“The student’s involvement is not aligned with our school’s values and expectations, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with our policies.”

Mark Wilson began his tenure as Rector (Principal) of St Andrew’s College at the start of 2025. Photo / St Andrew’s College

Wilson said, due to privacy concerns, he was unable to provide further details regarding the student involved.

“We acknowledge that this has been a distressing experience for all involved, and we are committed to supporting learning and accountability through this process.

“We hope this incident serves as an important reminder of the responsibilities we all share in upholding respectful and appropriate behaviour in our community.”

Wilson said the incident took place a couple of weeks ago during a weekend when the student was on leave from the boarding house.

He said due to privacy obligations, they could not comment on any details of the disciplinary action taken.

Earlier this year, Oranga Tamariki was contacted after a junior school camping trip ‘incident’ at the top Christchurch school.

In February, the college confirmed a formal complaint had been made to the police about the incident – but the head of the school would not be drawn on details.

“St Andrew’s College is aware of and managing an incident that was reported to have occurred during last week’s Year 6 school camp,” Wilson said at the time.

“We can confirm that due to the nature of the allegations, one of our students has been suspended from school while an investigation is conducted.

Mark Wilson began his tenure as Rector (Principal) of St Andrew’s College at the start of 2025. Photo / St Andrew’s College

“While we understand a formal complaint has been made to the police, we have been told that they are not conducting any investigation.”

STAC consists of a preschool and preparatory school, a middle school and a senior college.

It is an independent, co-educational day and boarding school which, according to its website, offers “a dynamic curriculum and a world-class learning environment”.

“We aim to inspire and support our students to achieve their full potential and leave us as confident, well-rounded young adults, who are prepared for life in today’s rapidly-changing world.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.