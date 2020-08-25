Firefighters are tackling a house fire on Abel Smith St, Te Aro, Wellington this evening.

There's about six fire appliances at the scene battling the blaze.

The fire has consumed the entire house and a crowd of people have gathered at a cordon to watch the blaze, with some onlookers taking photos and video of the inferno at the three-storey building.

Crowds look on as fire crews fight the blaze. Photo / Katie Harris

Police arrived at the scene around 6.20pm and the spokeswoman understood they were there to provide traffic control assistance.

NZTA reported the Terrace Tunnel and Arras Tunnel are closed and diversions will be in

place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

SH1 TE ARO, NORTHBOUND - FIRE - 6:40PM

Due to a house fire near Abel Amith Rd, the Terrace Tunnel and Arras Tunnel are now CLOSED. Please avoid the area and follow direction by emergency services on-site for an alternate route. ^AP pic.twitter.com/vMqKGKnn2b — Waka Kotahi Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) August 25, 2020

The property is a famous Wellington landmark – it was designed by William Crichton and was built in 1898.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. Photo / Katie Harris

Once a private hospital, in recent years it has served as a community centre and as a hub for a range of activists and environmental causes.

Crowds gather to watch the blaze. Photo / Katie Harris

The property was the scene of a dawn raid by police in 2007 as part of the investigation into allegations of terrorist training camps in the Ureweras.

Lebanese Society of New Zealand Inc president Gabriel Ataya said it was a sad day for the Lebanese community.

The building used to be occupied by the Lebanese Society of New Zealand which dissolved in 1978, however, it has been cared for ever since then, he said.

"It's very sad to see the old headquarters of the Lebanese Society of New Zealand go up in flames, a sad day for the Lebanese community," Ataya said.

"We will look to tomorrow to see what we do."

Bloody hell, the legendary 128 Abel Smith St is on fire! No fire engines yet. pic.twitter.com/Pqt0dQeG0S — The blurst of Toms (@newimprovedtom) August 25, 2020

Fire crews remain at the scene and more information would be available later tonight, the FENZ media liaison officer said.