Two protesters hoping to stop arborists from cutting down native trees at a central Auckland property have been arrested by police this afternoon.

Protest action has been taking place at the Avondale private property since 9.30am, a police spokesperson told the Herald.

The property was originally home to 46 native trees, however, now only around 20 trees remain after arborists started clearing the site last month.

Contractors started erecting a second perimeter fence around the Canal Rd property earlier today, which an environmental activist says is breaking Covid-19 rules.

Advertisement

Steve Abel told Newstalk ZB the protesters were following the rules by social distancing and wearing face masks.

Police earlier said anyone lawfully protesting must follow alert level 3 restrictions.

Protester Steve Abel harnessed himself to a native Puriri tree to save it from being cut down in July. Photo / Brett Phibbs

However, Abel could not understand why the contractors were allowed to put up a bigger fence around the property.

Police officers are continuing to monitor the ongoing protest action, a spokesperson told the Herald.

"Early this afternoon two people, a man and woman, were arrested at the site," they said.

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest and our priority to ensure the safety of all."