Change the subject

Sir Jonathan Porritt states "Covid-19 is a picnic compared to runaway climate change".

The Zero Carbon Act targets 1.5 degrees C maximum overheating. This is alarming enough but 2 degrees is far, far worse. Almost all coral reefs die; 400 million more people are frequently exposed to extreme heatwaves; tripling of already severe restriction of insect habitat (think bees and food and life...); escalating feedback loops (tundra thaw, weaker forests).

To meet the ZCA , the New Zealand economy must decarbonise about 10 per cent a year every year for 10 years.

It is estimated that the Covid crisis has caused a 5 per cent reduction in emissions. This is the hard way to achieve results.

We need to be asking election candidates how their party policies are going to achieve the requirements of the ZCA and, particularly, what rate of GDP growth they advocate. GDP growth has mostly negative effects on human wellbeing (except in poorer countries) but is closely tied to greenhouse gas emissions and resource depletion.

Almost all GDP growth adds to the already-daunting 10 per cent decarbonisation rate. This is probably New Zealand's most important election ever.

David Tyler, Beach Haven.



Mosques atrocity

We wake up, sadly for four days, to the sentencing of an Australian who crossed the Tasman Sea, fondly known as the " the Ditch", to commit premeditated and unspeakable crimes against NZ residents.

The families of victims are now showing great dignity and courage in facing directly the killer whose distorted views on religion and race motivated his actions.

We all share the pain and responsibility for not protecting those innocent 51 brutally murdered, along with all others who have had critical injuries.

The world must know that NZ is better than this and we care about every New Zealander of any race or religion. And we will continue to be a kind people.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.



Starting over

On the first of January 2021, why don't we subtract one and begin 2020 all over again?

I'm sure Jesus wouldn't mind as theologians put his actual birthday at either 4 or 6 B.C.

That way we could pretend 2020 never happened and as a bonus we would all be a year younger.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



All onside

Covid-19 is a serious threat to New Zealand, especially with so many precious lives at stake.

New Zealand's management of this threat has been very successful and this has been recognised worldwide. Jacinda Ardern heads a very good group of experts and advisers and has brought the "team of 5 million" onboard, which in itself is no mean feat but which also has been essential to that success. The recent response of the Auckland Pasifika community has demonstrated how this inclusion is important.

Many have started to infer that the Prime Minister is using the crisis for political gain. Some have said they do not want hear "team of 5 million" again. These are jaw-dropping complaints from people who find that standing on the sidelines complaining and not being part of the team is a good way for them to live. Perhaps they would be happier if we did succumb to this horrible thing.

I ask them to leave the sidelines, keep their unhelpful thoughts to themselves and stop putting the rest of New Zealand at risk.

Colin Flavell, Epsom.



Face time

The editorial highlighting the advantage of compulsory face masks (NZ Herald, August 25) is totally correct.

With a disease largely transmitted by airborne particles, how ridiculous that it has taken until now to have the wearing of masks compulsory on public transport. Had our authorities demanded the wearing of masks in all public places from the very beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, Auckland would be in a far better situation than it is now.

Taiwan is the perfect example of this early move. Compulsory mask-wearing in public, everywhere In NZ, should be mandated immediately.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.



Poor outcome

David Nicholson's letter (NZ Herald, August 25) regarding the success of the Government's border controls requires some comment from a nonpolitical medical viewpoint.

After 102 days of no trace of Covid-19, one must assume that the current outbreak was not a spontaneous affair, rather it was reintroduced into New Zealand by an external factor.

Given the Government's admission of poor controls, it is clear that the infection came through porous border controls via a carrier of the disease.

The poor controls have cost plenty. Percentages are not a valid argument, results matter

Avi Modlin, Ōrewa.



Not elderly

Many relatively young and healthy adults have "recovered" from Covid-19 but unfortunately have residual medical issues that will be with them for the rest of their shortened lives.

I briefly met a woman today who assertively proclaimed that she did not need a mask because she was not over 70. If she or anyone else who is similarly misguided cares to take a look at health.govt.nz they may be surprised to learn that the two largest age groups of Covid-19 cases are 20-29 and 30-39.

John Martin, Cockle Bay.



Warnings ignored

I wonder if those who are busily criticising the Government and health officials over border botch-ups, are the same people who are ripping the safety tape from around the playgrounds and sitting on the park benches? Then people complain about being in lockdown. Prosecution levels are far too low. Toughen and tighten up the rules so that it hurts the pocket of these idiots.

Auckland could be in lockdown far longer and far more frequently otherwise.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.



Advertisement

Another kind

We are continually admonished to be kind, but it is easy to be kind to those with whom we agree. What about the people whose political views and values we despise?

Politicians and others often give lip service to the notion of kindness; it is more of a challenge to practice kindness to those we consider less deserving. Further, we purport to value the golden rule of doing unto others as we would have them do unto us, but is that only applicable if it doesn't clash with our own beliefs and values?

Society can only benefit if we respectfully listen and include everyone in the conversation and circle of goodwill, no matter how much we may disagree with them. It is only then will we be truly able to say we are a team of five million.

G E Adams, Waiheke Island.



Desperate cause

I see your report (NZ Herald, August 25) from RNZ describes the teens who want the vote as "desperate". So what's going to happen when the judge rules against them, as I'm sure will be the case?

Will they don sackcloth and ashes, or deny themselves their i-phones and computer games for a week?

Or do what they should have done rather than waste the court's precious time? Which is argue to MPs that they have a cogent case?

Desperate? Get a grip.

Tony Potter, Remuera.



Friends like these

The DNC has pretty much handed the November 3 election to the sitting president by having Kamala Harris, Bill Clinton, socialism politicians Bernie Sanders and AO Cortez, Barack Obama, Hunter Biden and Hilary Clinton all singing Joe Biden's nomination praises.

Biden has been a politician senator since 1973; a failed presidential nominee; serving twice as vice-president, with nothing notable to his record other than being an apparently nice family man with interesting behaviour practices.

The Democrats are grasping at straws by accusing the FLOTUS of redecorating the White House rose garden.

John Cooper, Devonport.



Short & sweet

On traffic

It's ironic that the Level 3 lockdown caused the spread of the virus on a bus trapped in a two-and-a-half-hour traffic jam. Time to "eliminate" lockdowns. Adele Little, Balmoral.

On water

The resignation of Watercare's CEO has already done wonders. It's barely stopped raining since. Keith Berman, Remuera.

On flouters

It is high time that substantial fines or jail terms are given to those miscreants who selfishly break the rules and endanger the lives and jobs of those who, in many instances at great sacrifice, play by the rules. I. S. Thomas, Cambridge.

On borders

Who purports to be in control of our borders? Is it Ardern, is it Bloomfield or maybe Woods? It could be Hipkins or maybe it's the Air Force? No, it's Monty Python's Flying Circus. Paul Jarvis, Ōrewa.

On complaining

Advertisement

Anyone whining that it's unfair to retain the current lockdown settings might do well to heed a few lines from Hamlet : "I must be cruel, only to be kind. Thus bad begins and worse remains behind." (Act 3 Scene 4 Lines 175-75). Norm Murray, Browns Bay.

On rates

Why, when I send my cheque in payment of my Auckland Council rates, does it go to Christchurch for processing? D. Cook, Torbay.

On voting

Some 16-year-olds would be mature enough to vote sensibly, but there are a lot who would not. That is why the voting age is set at 18. Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

On masks

I wonder if there is any difference in the infection levels of men and women in societies where women are traditionally required to wear yashmaks? Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.