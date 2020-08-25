Change the subject

Sir Jonathan Porritt states "Covid-19 is a picnic compared to runaway climate change".
The Zero Carbon Act targets 1.5 degrees C maximum overheating. This is alarming enough but 2 degrees is far,

Mosques atrocity

Starting over

All onside

Face time

Poor outcome

Not elderly

Warnings ignored

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Another kind

Desperate cause

Related articles:

Friends like these

Short & sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.