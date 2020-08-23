One person died and two others suffered injuries in a crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH2 northbound, Mt Maunganui, in the area of the Sandhurst Dr on-ramp and Maunganui Rd, at 5pm yesterday.

Two people, suffering moderate to serious injuries were taken to hospital following the single-vehicle smash.

Four further passengers were medically assessed after the accident but were not seriously injured, a police statement said.

Advertisement

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash and urged anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

"The road is now open to traffic following a scene examination and the recovery of the vehicle," a police statement said.

Can you help? Anyone who can assist police should call 105 and quote file number 200823/8265.