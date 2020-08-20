Key Points:
New Zealanders have overwhelmingly taken offence at the price of face masks more than anything else in the past nine days, according to the Price Watch website. Consumer NZ has received complaints about high prices for face masks daily also. In March, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged people to raise concerns they had around businesses hiking prices during the lockdown.
Supermarket products like fresh fruit and vegetables were the subject of complaints in the previous lockdown but that's not the case any more. Mark Hollingsworth, the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment's general manager of consumer protection, says most complaints have been about masks. A total of 268 complaints about price gouging have been lodged with Consumer Protection since August 11, 205 of them about face masks. "Face masks are the most common complaint topic, and are related to the cost charged at pharmacies and some other retailers," Hollingsworth said. "We have seen a limited number of complaints about supermarket goods at this time with no specific themes."
