Key Points:
There are 5 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today - all related to the community cluster in Auckland. Four are in Auckland and the other one is related to the Tokoroa case. There are six people in hospital, including one person in intensive care in a stable condition. There is another case under investigation which was originally classed as being connected to the Auckland cluster. They visited St Lukes Mall on Wednesday August 12, which has been shut since alert level 3. The maintenence worker from Rydges Hotel who tested positive but is not related to the broader Auckland cluster used the same lift "very shortly" after a Covid-positive woman from the United States, Bloomfield said. This was a "strong line" of investigation. The two nurses who went into the woman's room have both now returned negative test results. Bloomfield said people wanting tests who weren't symptomatic were putting additional unnecessary pressure on the testing regime. "Very low" levels of the virus were found on swabs from one of the Americold facilities but they were too low for transmission, so surface infection has now been ruled out. Hipkins said he knew restrictions were "difficult and frustration" but the next few days could be critical "to breaking the back of the latest resurgence" of the virus. He urged people to stay in their bubbles and keep following the rules. He said 1.6 million people have now downloaded the Covid Tracer app. There have been about 7800 requests for exemptions to get in or out of Auckland - more than 1000 have been granted and about 100 declined. More than 18,000 tests were processed yesterday.