Key Points:

There are 5 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today - all related to the community cluster in Auckland. Four are in Auckland and the other one is related to the Tokoroa case. There are six people in hospital, including one person in intensive care in a stable condition. There is another case under investigation which was originally classed as being connected to the Auckland cluster. They visited St Lukes Mall on Wednesday August 12, which has been shut since alert level 3. The maintenence worker from Rydges Hotel who tested positive but is not related to the broader Auckland cluster used the same lift "very shortly" after a Covid-positive woman from the United States, Bloomfield said. This was a "strong line" of investigation. The two nurses who went into the woman's room have both now returned negative test results. Bloomfield said people wanting tests who weren't symptomatic were putting additional unnecessary pressure on the testing regime. "Very low" levels of the virus were found on swabs from one of the Americold facilities but they were too low for transmission, so surface infection has now been ruled out. Hipkins said he knew restrictions were "difficult and frustration" but the next few days could be critical "to breaking the back of the latest resurgence" of the virus. He urged people to stay in their bubbles and keep following the rules. He said 1.6 million people have now downloaded the Covid Tracer app. There have been about 7800 requests for exemptions to get in or out of Auckland - more than 1000 have been granted and about 100 declined. More than 18,000 tests were processed yesterday.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving today's Covid-19 update. The perimeter of the Auckland cluster was becoming more defined yesterday and there was increasing confidence the outbreak was contained. But there were still no clues about how the outbreak got into the community. The cluster yesterday had 74 cases, making it the fifth largest since the start of the pandemic. They were all contacts of previously confirmed cases. There were no other cases linked to the maintenance worker from the Rydges Hotel border facility, who tested positive this week.All staff and guests were being re-tested with genome sequencing to establish how the man was infected, ruling it was connected to a woman who stayed in the hotel at the end of July. The pair had zero person-to-person contact so officials are looking into whether there was a third person or possibly whether the virus was spread via a contaminated surface.