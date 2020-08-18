Abbeyfield Houses, an affordable housing option for someone whose only income is superannuation, could come to Hawke's Bay.

A Monday-night meeting in the region was arranged to see if there was interest and support in establishing a house in Hawke's Bay.

Abbeyfield New Zealand's chief executive Susan Jenkins said a small informal group of social workers and others are keen to establish a house in the region.

"The next step will be to form a steering group which can take things further and collaborate with like-minded groups and individuals," Jenkins said.

"Part of the work of the steering committee will be to identify suitable locations for a house.

"It can take several years to establish a new house. However, we are encouraged by the strong interest shown at the meeting and plan to work further with council and others."

READ MORE:

• More supported rental housing mooted for seniors at Katikati

• Home suite home as Abbeyfield reopens

• Inside our rest homes: Flatting seniors look out for each other

• Older people get a flatting alternative

Abbeyfield House (not the one pictured) could come to Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Jenkins said a number of social workers and others had recognised an "urgent need" to provide more housing options for older people in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

"They see many older people who are living in all sorts of unsuitable places and have nowhere to go, for various reasons," she said.

"Council-provided pensioner flats in the region are full, with long waiting lists. That means older people on limited fixed incomes are competing with younger people for relatively expensive 1 or 2 bedroom rentals, which are in short supply."

She said the most significant challenge faced by Abbeyfield was sourcing development capital.

"Abbeyfield New Zealand is a registered Community Housing Provider [CHP], eligible to apply for government funding streams, but there are very limited pathways available at present," Jenkins said.

"A mortgage for some of the cost can be raised, and local fundraising will also be needed. Once built, an Abbeyfield house is financially self-sufficient."

The concept of Abbeyfield Houses came about in the UK in the 1950s as an answer to loneliness and isolation affecting "many older people", Jenkins said.

"The concept was brought to New Zealand in the early 90s by a Wakefield GP looking for housing options for older people, and the first house was built in Nelson in 1992," Jenkins said.

An Abbeyfield house is home to between 11 and 14 residents, where each has their own private studio apartment with ensuite and shares a common lounge, dining area and laundry.

Advertisement

Meals are provided by a cook/housekeeper, who is the only staff member, and other support is provided by local volunteer committees.

"Abbeyfield Houses provide an affordable option for someone whose only income is superannuation, as well as a much-enhanced quality of life," Jenkins said.

Unlike rest homes, Abbeyfield doesn't provide healthcare as residents are all capable of living independently, taking their own medications and maintaining their own health.

To live in an Abbeyfield House single people over 65 can apply, but most new residents are in their mid to late 70s and early 80s, she said.

Applicants need to be reasonably independent and mobile, able to take care of their own health needs.

The application process also takes into account housing and social need.