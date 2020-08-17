A 34-year-old man who killed his older brother with a butcher's knife has been jailed for life.

Peter James Te Maru had denied murdering his older brother Marino Te Maru at at Snells Beach but was found guilty at a jury trial held earlier this year.

Today at his sentencing at the High Court in Auckland, their mother Susan Te Maru said her mokopuna had been left without fathers.

Whatever sentence was handed down to the 34-year-old would be felt by the entire family, the court heard.

"You are ours and always will be," she said.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield said the two tight brothers were both loved by their family.

"There can be no doubt this is a tragedy," he said.

"In my submission, there is room in any sentencing for an element of mercy."

It was a moment of rage, fuelled by alcohol, that led to a tragedy nobody thought would happen if they were sober, he said.

"The family has lost in effect two sons."

Justice Sally Fitzgerald said tension between the pair was over personal matters and dated back years.

On February 10, 2019, a physical scuffle that started in the car escalated later at home, with punches thrown by both on the grass verge outside.

Marino then picked up a concrete block and started smashing the windows of his younger brother's car.

Peter struck him with a metal knife sharpener, causing lacerations on his back.

When Marino kept smashing the car, Peter went inside and grabbed a butcher's knife.

One witness said when he returned Marino was apologising and seemed to be trying to calm things down, the court heard.

However, Peter stabbed his brother in the chest causing a 11cm deep wound that piecered his heart.

In a later police interview, he said he not recall this moment and only intended to scare him.

The court heard, he immediately threw the knife down on the grass and tried to help his dying brother.

Further efforts to resucitate him made by others were unsuccessful.

"[There was] no suggestion you were so intoxicated you could not act of your own volition," Justice Fitzgerald said.

She said Peter was genuinely remorseful and had good rehabilitation prospects before handing down the life sentence.

Peter was given a minimum non-parole period of ten years.