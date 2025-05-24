Advertisement
Five injured in Christchurch crash, two people with serious injuries

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
Five people have been injured in a crash on Fitzgerald Ave, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

  • Five people - including a child - were injured in a crash involving a car and at least one pedestrian in Christchurch.
  • Two patients were taken to hospital in a serious condition; three were treated at the scene.
  • The Serious Crash Unit is involved, and motorists are advised to avoid Fitzgerald Ave near Hereford St.

Five people have been injured in a crash in Christchurch with two people taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the seriously injured is a child.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the accident on Fitzgerald Ave, near Hereford St, about 2.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will carry out a scene examination. Photo / George Heard.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with one rapid response unit, one manager, and two ambulances to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated two patients who were transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, and three patients who were assessed and treated in a minor condition at the scene.”

Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries following the crash. Photo / George Heard.
Police said the crash involved a vehicle and “at least one pedestrian”.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and traffic management is currently in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

