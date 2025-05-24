Five people have been injured in a crash on Fitzgerald Ave, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Five people - including a child - were injured in a crash involving a car and at least one pedestrian in Christchurch.

Two patients were taken to hospital in a serious condition; three were treated at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is involved, and motorists are advised to avoid Fitzgerald Ave near Hereford St.

Five people have been injured in a crash in Christchurch with two people taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the seriously injured is a child.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the accident on Fitzgerald Ave, near Hereford St, about 2.15pm.