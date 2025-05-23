Advertisement
‘We’re walking to Bluff’: Meet the incredible Williams family of six - including a 6yo - who walked the entire length of New Zealand

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

The Williams family, from left, Oliver, 13, Elliot, 6, mum Courtney, Summer, 11, dad Andrew and Skye, 9, at Lake Taupō. Photo / Mike Scott

Over mountains and beaches and through streams, forests and towns, a family of six - including a six-year-old - have walked the length of New Zealand. They tell of their epic adventure and incredible encounters, including one with police after being mistaken for the missing Marokopa family.

As an 80km/h

