Masks flew out the door of pharmacies and retailers in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday, as some going about their days started covering up for the safety of others.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that New Zealand would move to alert level 2, with Auckland moving to alert level 3 following four cases of community transmission.

While not mandatory at this stage, Ardern encouraged Aucklanders to cover their faces when outside their home, with the Hawke's Bay District Health Board backing the call to action.

"A mask or any face covering such as a scarf or bandanna will suffice," Ardern said.

"We could still see mandated mask use. One of our concerns is that not everyone will be prepared."

Hawke's Bay DHB said the Ministry of Health was advising people to use masks "where a 1m physical distance cannot be maintained".

Hastings resident Debbie Maxwell wore a mask shopping as a way to "stop the spread" of a potential cold. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings UFS Dispensary, on Heretaunga St East, Hastings, sold more than 1000 masks in a day.

The pharmacy limited customers to 10 masks per person following a surge in sales early on Wednesday.

"There was a slow build up in sales throughout the week, before a mad rush this morning," a spokeswoman said.

"We had a feeling this may happen, so we made sure to order in plenty and they still sold out."

LilyBee Wrap owner Stacia Jensen said they sold in excess of 200 masks on Wednesday. Photo / File

LilyBee Wrap owner Stacia Jensen said the increase in demand for its reusable cloth masks was clear.

The Napier-based company sold in excess of 200 masks on the first day of the new alert level change.

"We had been talking about selling them as a new angle for the business for a while and rushed it out a little bit after the announcement," she said.

"I didn't see it as panic buying, but there's clearly a supply shortage and a sharp increase in sales. People were looking to get prepared and catching up to where the rest of the world is in terms of mask wearing."

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said that wearing a mask helps stop droplets spreading when someone speaks, laughs, coughs or sneezes. Photo / File

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and chief science adviser Ian Town last week said that wearing a mask helps stop droplets spreading when someone speaks, laughs, coughs or sneezes.

Hastings resident Debbie Maxwell wore a mask as a polite gesture to "stop the spread" of a potential cold when out shopping.

Maxwell, who hoped to see more people in face coverings soon, said people needed to think about others when considering wearing a mask.

"I'm wearing one as I've got a runny nose and a bit of a cough," she said. "It's about the safety of all of us.

"I don't feel sick or have a sore throat or a high temperature. But if it got to the point where I could start putting others at risk I would get a Covid-19 test."

Maxwell said as soon as she was back home she would be taking it off as it wasn't easy to get used to.

Masks must be worn on flights leaving Auckland - the only place masks are mandatory in New Zealand.

Visitors to Hawke's Bay Hospital will also be asked to wear a face mask, which will be provided by the DHB, as they enter the premises.