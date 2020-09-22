You can't have one without the other, but which group matters most - employers or workers?

Local Focus put the question to three Waiariki candidates - Tamati Coffey, Rawiri Waititi and Hannah Tamaki.

Labour candidate Tamati Coffey said it's a partnership and as a business owner himself, had a tip for employers.

"The way you treat your workers is the way they treat your customers."

Advertisement

Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi said both have to work together to create a better culture and working environment, but noted one difference.

"It's our job to be the voice of our people in this political space."

Vision NZ leader Hannah Tamaki said workers will make an employer successful but "a great employer can also build the morale of workers so they should work hand-to-hand, they should be a team."

Also standing in the Waiariki electorate:

• Rawiri Te Kowhai for the Outdoors Party

• Riki Broughton for the New Conservatives

• Ema Williams for Advance NZ.