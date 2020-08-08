An exciting weather start to yesterday - when upper North Islanders endured a morning drenching and lightning struck an Air New Zealand flight between Auckland and Queenstown - is unlikely to be repeated today.

Instead the country can expect "a fairly standard" winter's day, MetService meteorologist Sonja Farmer said.

There'll be cloud in the west - including morning showers for Northland, Auckland, Taranaki and the west and bottom of the South Island - and sunshine in Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Nelson and the eastern part of both islands.

Almost-spring lambs have arrived in Auckland's Cornwall Park. Photo / Alex Burton

Temperatures will hover close to the mid-teens for most, with 15C in Auckland, Whangārei, Tauranga, Napier, Nelson and Christchurch, 14C in Hamilton and 13C in Wellington, Queenstown and Dunedin, but will dip to 11C in Invercargill.

Advertisement

Tomorrow will be fine in most places, except for a few showers in the deep south and west, and rain in Northland from late evening.

Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Nelson and eastern parts of the country can expect plenty of sunshine - with Gisborne and Hastings enjoying a relatively balmy high of 17C and the temperature dropping only a degree cooler in Tauranga, Nelson and Christchurch. Auckland and Hamilton can expect 15C.

A low is on the way for the North Island on Tuesday and Wednesday. Image / MetService

But the reprieve will be brief - thanks to a low heading our way from Australia, Farmer said.

"It's coming from the south-east and from Tuesday will bring heavy rain and strong winds."

It's looking likely rainfall will reach warning levels in Northland on Tuesday, while there was a moderate confidence of the same in Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula, and in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to MetService.

"Additionally, there is moderate confidence of severe gale northeasterlies in exposed parts of Northland, Auckland, including the Great Barrier Island, and Coromandel Peninsula on Tuesday."