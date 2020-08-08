

Leigh Doyle-Jones' carers have been changed more than 11 times with no prior notice or warning.

Access Community Health says sometimes things happen that are out of its control, but it could have done better for her. It also says a new service will likely solve her problem.

Doyle-Jones, 68 from Waipawa, has a bulging spine and requires a carer to come in to help her with her showering and home care.

She started getting help through Access Community Health about four years ago.

"I need help in the shower. My husband is in his 70s and it is hard for him to pick me up if I fall in the shower," she said.

"I started getting carers four years ago and Access Health has changed my carers more than 11 times with no warning, and made changes to the hours without notice."

READ MORE:

• Premium - Lettergate: Support workers say DHB could have prevented home-help mea culpa by talking to them

• Hawke's Bay freezing worker's terrifying late night encounter

• Visa changes will allow stranded fruit pickers from Pacific Islands to work other NZ jobs

• Premium - Hawke's Bay police try new initiative in bid to fix woeful family harm statistics

Access Community Health's chief operating officer Androulla Kotrotsos said she could not comment on any specific matters out of respect for client privacy, and the need to maintain confidentiality.

Advertisement

"Our team at Access Community Health strives to provide the highest level of care possible.

"However, we do acknowledge we could have done better in some instances with regards to communication with this client, despite situations which are sometimes outside of our control."

Doyle-Jones said she has nothing against the carers themselves, who she says are "lovely", but she takes umbrage about the way Access Health deals with the changes.

"I am not informed about the carer coming in late or a different carer, I have issues with not being informed about relief workers.

"They don't ring a client to tell them that a carer will not be turning up," she said.

"They also don't inform the carer if the client has prior appointments and needs to change appointment time or cancel.

"I have complained to them numerous times - they say they are short of staff, they say they can't find enough staff to do the shifts, or that staff are 'relaxing' after Covid-19," she said.

"My friends have the same complaints and are too scared to say anything."

Advertisement

Androulla Kotrotsos said, this year, Access Community Health had introduced a new service for all their clients called MyAccess.

"It is a secure, password protected website allowing clients or their nominated people, such as family members, to see their upcoming roster times and who their support worker will be," she said.

"The service is available to all Access Community Health clients.

"Clients who have used it say they find it provides peace of mind and security, especially during the Covid-19 period where our team faced unprecedented pressure."