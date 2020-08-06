The luckiest store in Lotto NZ history has bagged over $39 million in winnings - more than the total Powerball prize up for grabs tomorrow.

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy has sold a winning First Division ticket 49 times and will be hoping to mark the half-century for tomorrow's $38 million Powerball draw.

The Hawke's Bay store sells six times the number of Lotto tickets as any other store in the region in an average week.

Ahead of a $35m draw in February, the pharmacy was so busy it was forced to operate three Lotto machines at once to keep the queue down.

Nelson's Richmond Night 'n Day comes in second with 35 first division wins.

If Powerball is won tomorrow by an individual ticket holder, it'll be the second-largest jackpot haul since the game started in 2001.

Seven people have already been made Powerball multi-millionaires this year, with the average winning amount being $14.1m.

Meanwhile, since its inception, Powerball First Division has been won a total of 191 times.

The largest-ever win came in November 2016 when a Hibiscus Coast couple won $44m after buying their ticket from Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

In September 2013, an Auckland man won the current second-highest Powerball prize of $33.1m at One Step Ahead in Ponsonby.

Earlier this year, the Powerball jackpot reached a mammoth $50m which was won by two separate players who took home $25.1m each.

The first Lotto draw was held on August 1, 1987, and in the 33 years since then, 943 people have become millionaires after winning Lotto NZ games.

NEW ZEALAND'S TOP 5 LUCKIEST LOTTO STORES

1. Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings, with 49 first-division wins;

2. Richmond Night 'n Day, Nelson, with 35 first-division wins;

3*. Pak'nSave Riccarton, Christchurch, and Coastlands Lotto, Paraparaumu with 33 first division wins;

5. Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch with 31 first-division wins.