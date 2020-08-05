A number of suspected homemade bombs have been found at a Hamilton mall this morning, police said.

Roads around Chartwell shopping centre have been cordoned off as a result of the incident.

Hukanui Rd, Lynden Court and Comries Rd have all been blocked off as authorities work at the scene.

A bomb squad has been alerted of the situation and are now attending.

Hukanui Primary School, which is located across the road from the shopping centre, has posted an advisory on their Facebook page telling parents about the incident.

"This may affect parking, so please be patient when dropping your children to school this morning.

"Police have informed us that this has no impact on us here at Hukanui School."

The NZ Defence Force's explosive ordnance disposal team has been advised.