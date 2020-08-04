Motorists are navigating through patches of thick fog which is starting to spread across Auckland's highways and roads this morning.

With the temperature dropping to 5C and humidity reaching 99 per cent, the chilly conditions are causing areas in the west and north of the city to be shrouded in cloud.

Just after 6am the worst affected areas appeared to be in the west travelling on the Upper Harbour Motorway.

It is also affecting motorists heading to work using the Northern and Northwestern Motorways and stretches of suburban Auckland, through Avondale and Waterview.

At this stage the New Zealand Transport Agency has not issued warnings.