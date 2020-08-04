Mongrel Mob member Raymond Jury did not kill Rotorua man Trevor Rikihana but fellow gang member, Rex Maney, who died of cancer last year, did, Jury's defence says.

Jury, 58, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Rikihana at Rikihana's Te Ngae Rd home last year.

The High Court trial began in Rotorua yesterday before a jury and Justice Paul Davison.

Rikihana, 69, who along with Jury, was a member of the Rogue chapter of the Mongrel Mob, died in the early hours of the morning on January 30, 2019.

The Crown's case is that Jury smashed Rikihana over the head with a hammer and strangled him with a towel over money before driving him to his friend's house and dumping his body in the driveway.

But the defence says although Jury was at the scene on the night of January 29, Maney was the one who hurt and killed Rikihana as a result of a "drug debt".

Crown witness Lauren Eketone, who is Rikihana's niece, took the stand today and recounted her memory of the night.

She said that she remembered hearing Jury arguing with her uncle before a "scuffle" began and she heard her uncle suffering before he was taken away.

Eketone recounted how she and her young son hid behind their chicken coop and under the neighbour's stairs before fleeing the scene.

However, in cross-examination, Jury's lawyer Bill Nabney, questioned Eketone saying the arguments and violence she heard the night her uncle died was her "good friend" and Mongrel Mob member Rex Maney.

Nabney said that she was in denial of this due to this relationship.

Eketone admitted that Rikihana used methamphetamine, but denied he got it from Maney.

The defence said Rikihana had owed Maney money as a result of this drug debt and this was what started the argument that ended in Rikihana's death.

Eketone lived next door to Maney's son, Damien, and the reason she did not go next door to ask for help the night of the murder or call the police was because she knew it was Rex Maney who had hurt her uncle and she wanted to protect him, Nabney said.

The Crown's opening yesterday alleged that Jury had actually turned up at Rex Maney's home asking for rope to tie up Rikihana after beating him and putting him in his car the night Rikihana died.

A letter by Rex Maney detailing what happened on the night of the alleged murder was part of the Crown's evidence and would be presented in the coming days.

Eketone said that Rex Maney had lived with her shortly after her uncle died and before he died too. She said she had known him since she was 11.

The trial continues.