An alcohol-fuelled argument allegedly led to violence between a senior Dunedin policeman and his then-partner, a court has heard.

The officer, who has name suppression, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning for a judge-alone trial on one charge of assaulting a person he was in a family relationship with, and one charge of possessing a firearm without a licence.

On December 20 last year, the man, who denies the charges, was out drinking at a Christmas party while his partner was at home.

Their three children were at the man's parents' home for the night.

The woman consumed nearly a bottle of wine during the course of the evening, while wrapping Christmas presents and reading a magazine.

But the Christmas cheer soon ended when the man returned home around midnight.

His now ex-partner said he arrived with "a face like thunder", and launched into a "dreadful verbal attack" on her.

He allegedly called her a "s*** mother" and an alcoholic. She then stood up and slapped him across the face.

They then engaged in a lengthy argument about their relationship.

The defendant allegedly told the woman that she was not good enough to be the mother of his children, and that she was never going to get them back.

She said she then "lost it" and started slapping him multiple times.

She then "blacked out", and the next thing she could remember was standing in the kitchen talking to a police officer.

A photograph showed she had a swollen eye and swollen lip.

The court was played a recording of the woman's tearful 111 call, where she said the man had hit her.

The woman told the court she did not remember him hitting her, or making the phone call.

She said she did not want to be giving evidence, as she believed there would be financial repercussions for herself and her children.

The trial continues this afternoon.