Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tenancy Tribunal orders landlord Jake Sim to pay tenant $3500 for unlawful entries, breaching his peace

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Landlord Jake Sim unlawfully entered his rental property on five occasions, including one when he climbed through the window. Photo / 123RF

Landlord Jake Sim unlawfully entered his rental property on five occasions, including one when he climbed through the window. Photo / 123RF

A man leaving his home for work at 6.30am went to jump into his work van but unexpectedly found his landlord sitting in it, drinking a handle of beer.

On another occasion, the landlord, Jake Sim, left a note for the tenant on the bench saying: “It’s fixed ya

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand