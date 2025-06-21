A recently released decision stated the tenancy started on April 4, 2022, and while the tenant paid rent from that date, he was in the process of selling his own home and did not completely move into the rental until around June 2022.
The tenant told the tribunal that on April 23 that year, he went to the rental, the location of which was redacted from the decision, and found a treadmill set up and a TV mounted on a wall.
A half-empty handle of an alcoholic drink had been left beside the treadmill.
The tenant questioned Sim, and his reply was to the effect of “I can do what I like, I own the property”.
The tenant reiterated that he was paying rent and Sim could not enter whenever he liked.
But sometime during the following week, the items were removed, again, without notice being given to enter the property.
In mid-June 2022, Sim let himself in again, this time to carry out repairs to the heat pump, leaving behind the “w[h]inging pr**k” note. And the following year in December, he let himself into the tenant’s work van.
According to the decision, Sim, who lived near the rental, had not been invited over and the tenant, who took a photo of Sim in the van to use as evidence, did not expect him to be sitting in his vehicle.
The tenant’s partner told the tribunal that on other occasions, Sim turned up, often intoxicated, banging on the door and calling out to her.
“She said that she stopped answering the door to him. She also gave evidence of the nature of his comments and conversation; she described it as inappropriate and made her feel uncomfortable.”
The tribunal accepted her evidence and found it was consistent with the tone of Sim’s messaging.
The decision stated that the tenant began “setting traps” when he was going away to see whether someone was entering the property.
While the decision didn’t detail the traps, it said that when the tenant found a closed bathroom door open on his return in April 2024, he approached Sim.
He said Sim admitted to taking “a sneaky look at the bathroom”.
While Sim did not turn up to the tribunal hearing, he did provide written submissions in which he said he went into the house on that occasion to look at the shower drain, though there was no evidence of it being an emergency.
He also “displayed a persistent, cavalier attitude to the tenant’s right to quiet enjoyment of the premises”, the tribunal ruled.
He was ordered to pay the tenant, who was awarded name suppression, $2000 compensation and $1500 in damages.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.