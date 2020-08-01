Two people are injured after violence erupted at a large party in Te Atatu, West Auckland, overnight.

Police were called around 1.55am to Springbank Lane.

A police spokeswoman said one person suffered a superficial stab wound and another was struck with a bat.

"Both were taken to hospital for treatment – one to Auckland Hospital the other to Waitākere Hospital," a police spokeswoman said.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and are speaking to a number of people.

• Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting job number P043138458.

