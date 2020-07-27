A crash between a motorbike and car has left one person with critical injuries in Matata.

Police confirmed they were called to a serious two-vehicle crash between a motorbike and a car near the intersection of Smith and Thornton Rd, near Matata, at 6.35pm.

A St Johns spokeswoman confirmed one person was being treated for critical injuries.

She said two ambulances and one helicopter were on the scene.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

More to come.