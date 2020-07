Emergency services have been called after a car crashed into the garage of a house in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said police are attending a report of a car crashing into a garage on Greegs Rd, Bishopdale.

She said police were told of the incident at 7pm.



"It doesn't appear anyone was injured, although ambulance and fire have been called, and police remain at the scene," the spokeswoman said.