Four men who deny a serious violence charge stemming from an incident near Waimarama that led to 18 arrests late last year were remanded for the setting of a trial date when they appeared in Napier District Court on Tuesday.

Terrance Jordan Berryman, Terika William Charlie Okeroa Kiri, George Robert Tyler and Darling Alpasa Lopez Hita are all charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Appearing before Judge Geoff Rea, each was remanded on continued bail for a trials callover on October 30.

All 18, who police at the time described as members of the Mongrel Mob Redcoats chapter, were charged with unlawful assembly after the incident which happened at a house near the beachside settlement early on the Monday night of December 2 and resulted in a man being admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Of the others, five have been convicted and sentenced for unlawful assembly, one has had the charge dismissed, and eight are currently awaiting a judge-alone trial.

No dates have yet been set for either trial.