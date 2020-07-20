A Wellington craft beer bar is offering discounts on beer to customers who use contact tracing tools during their visits.

Hashigo Zake will offer 10 per cent discount on tap beer to anyone who checks in using contact tracing apps Rippl or Tracer.

In the interests of promoting good public health, this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we're offering a 10% discount on tap beer to anyone that checks in here using @Rippl_NZ or Tracer. — Hashigo Zake (@HashigoZake) July 20, 2020

The bar is offering the "public health" discount as an incentive for people to use the contact tracing tools.

Hashigo Zake's proprietor Dominic Kelly told the Herald "it seemed like all the effort that had been made around contact tracing was being lost to apathy".

"Like any hospitality venue, we'd gone to a lot of trouble over this, especially during level 2, but in level 1 as well. So this is an almost painless way to prod people into action," he added.

The bar already offers "a small amount of discounting to regular customers" so Kelly says this is just an extension of that.

The discount will be valid from today through until Wednesday but "if people seem to appreciate it", it may well continue.