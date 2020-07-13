Locals could be excused for thinking they'd travelled back 65 million years or more after they were treated to a rare sight of "dinosaurs" on the loose in Paraparaumu today.

A group of 10 "dinosaurs" were seen waddling their way down from Wrights by the Sea Motel to Cafe Lane, attracting numerous reactions from onlookers.

The stunt has since gone viral after local woman Airini Nui videoed the group's shenannigans with Kiwis sharing their love for the unsuspecting dinosaurs.

While it proved popular among locals and Kiwis on social media, there was a much more special meaning behind the stunt from the Craig family - a birthday wish for mum Lynette.

Locals were given a lovely surprise when the Craig family decided to don dinosaur suits and take a stroll through Paraparaumu. Photo / Supplied

Amber Craig, who was one of the dinosaurs, told the Herald her mum Lynette likes to cook up some fun ideas and decided she'd have a laugh for her 50th birthday.

Family members gathered from around the country to take part in her special celebration, donning the dinosaur suits and creating some hype in the town.

"Mum wanted to do it for her birthday. It's her 50th this year. One of her birthday's we went bungy jumping so we like to do different things.

"She decided she wanted all of us to dress up and go for a stroll. We all met by the Sea Motel and we got dressed and walked through to Cafe Lane and went across the road and played dinosaur tag.

The Craig family's trip to the ice cream store left smiles on locals' faces. Photo / Supplied

You know you're in Paraparaumu when ... you see 10 dinosaurs casually taking a midday stroll. Photo / Suplied

"There were heaps of people beeping their horns and taking photos and kids getting a dinosaur hug. People seemed to enjoy it.

"It was an awesome day, especially as we all come from different cities around New Zealand, it's great to create these memories as a family. I hope this allows other people to embrace their inner weird."

Airini Nui, who filmed the Craig family, said it created an absolute buzz and put a smile on a lot of people's faces.

"It was brilliant! The fact it was spontaneous made it special for everyone. It was unexpected but made a lot of us laugh.

"I think I'll go and buy some blow-up suits now."

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

Kiwis were quick to share their love for the Craig family while poking fun at Paraparaumu.

"Great to see the residents were allowed out for a walk in the sun," one joked.

Another laughed: "Heard that Paraparaumu was a retirement area for dinosaurs, this proves it."

"So cute, I bet the people of Paraparaumu all had smiles on their faces," a third added.