A tragic weekend on the country's roads has claimed four lives and injured many others.

A person has died in Waikato Hospital after a campervan and a car collided this afternoon on SH2 - Parry Palm Ave, Waihi.

The victim had been in the car.

A second person from the car is reported to still be in a serious condition in hospital.

Two others suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

This morning, a person died after a people-mover crashed down a bank in North Otago.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Main Rd (SH1), Maheno.

A person was also seriously injured when a vehicle and a cyclist collided in Waikiwi, Invercargill, this afternoon.

Police were called to Queens Drive, near the intersection of Bainfield Rd, at 4.59pm.

And, police divers retrieved two bodies from the silver, four-door vehicle that plunged into Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua, yesterday.

The car that plunged into the lake yesterday. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Lake Rotoma resident told the Rotorua Daily Post the corner was notorious for crashes.

Shane, who would only be known by his first name, said he lived across the road from the corner for about four years before moving down the road a few years ago.

In that time people often lost control of their cars on that corner, he said.

"I"ve seen a few accidents but nothing where they've gone right in."

Shane said a metal safety barrier had recently been installed.

"Since that happened, we haven't had many crashes - until now. It's pretty unreal."