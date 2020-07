Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Waikiwi, Invercargill.

Police say the crash, involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Queens Drive, was reported about 5pm.

"Early reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.

The southbound lane is closed and a diversion is in place.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

Earlier today two people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital following a serious crash in Waihi.