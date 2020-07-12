A person has died after a car and a campervan crash on a main arterial route through Waihī in Waikato.

The person who died had been travelling in the car at the time of the collision, on Sunday afternoon.

A second occupant from the car was reported to be in a serious condition in Waikato Hospital.

Two other people in a moderate condition were cared for by St John at the scene.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed firefighters had to free two of the injured people from one of the vehicles.

Police were notified shortly after 2.20pm that the crash had occurred at the intersection of Parry Palm Ave (SH2) and Wrigley St.

The road was closed until about 10pm.