

Parts of Hawke's Bay could wake up to damage from gales in excess of 100km/h, in what will be a windy start to the week for the region.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said areas south of Hastings were particularly vulnerable as a cold front moved up from South Island on Sunday night, with a cool, southerly change following it.

"Ahead of that front, there are to be some quite strong north westerly winds and some rain due," Best said.

Wind speeds of up to 100km per hour are expected to hit some areas of Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

"High cloud is expected to thicken, with the north westerlies rising to gale in exposed places south of Hastings on Sunday evening, with gusts up to 100km/h.

"Those northwesterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times until about 4am on Monday morning. "

The winds will continue into the week, with the north westerlies turning southerly.

"On Monday, rain will spread north through Hawke's Bay in the morning, with the rain gradually easing to isolated showers on Monday afternoon," he said.

"Those showers will be becoming confined in mainly the ranges, while on Tuesday, there will be some morning cloud in what will be mainly a fine day."

Some showers are expected to develop on Tuesday evening with southwesterly breezes and chances of showers forecast for Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to be relatively stable throughout the week, Best said.

"Monday's maximums will be between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius, with an overnight minimum a little more back to normal of about 3 or 4C.

"Tuesday will have a maximum of 13C, which is about average for this time of year."

Looking ahead to Wednesday, highs of 12C are expected in Napier and Hastings, with lows of 6C and 7C respectively.

Across both cities, Thursday will see lows of 8C and highs 13C in Napier and 12C in Hastings.