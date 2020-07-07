Police investigating a fatal hit and run that killed a 79-year-old man have made an arrest.

Jalil Mousses, 79, died after he was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing Russell Rd at about 7.30pm on June 26. He was father of five and a grandfather to 12.

Police have now arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with failing to stop to ascertain Injury, and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on July 14.

Advertisement

Police are not ruling out further charges being laid.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin thanked members of the public who came forward with information.

"We hope the arrest may be able to provide some closure for Mr Mousses' family at this time," he said.

Police were continuing to support Mousses' family.