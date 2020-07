Police investigating a fatal hit and run that killed a grandfather have made an arrest.

Jalil Mousses, 79 died after he was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing Russell Rd at about 7.30pm on June 26.

Police have now arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with failing to stop to ascertain Injury, and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on July 14.

Police are not ruling out further charges being laid.