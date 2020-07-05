Two people have died in separate crashes in Canterbury.

Police confirmed early this morning that a motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash last night had since died.

Emergency services were called to North Parade, in Richmond, Christchurch about 9.20pm after a report a motorcyclist had crashed into a fence.

The victim was said to have suffered serious injuries, initially.

The road was closed for some time as authorities worked at the scene. A police investigation is said to be ongoing.

The second person who died was also initially seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) and McQueens Spur Rd last night.

Emergency staff were sent to the scene about 9.30pm after reports that a car had rolled there.

The immediate area was also closed for some time. Police are now investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.