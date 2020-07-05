A Lower Hutt restaurant was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

Police said offender entered the Roadhouse Bar and Grill about 1am on Saturday and allegedly presented a firearm at the staff members.

"The offender left with cash and fled in a vehicle parked outside the premises with an accomplice waiting.

"There were no reports of any injuries and victim support is being given to the staff members."

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, quoting file number 200704/2213.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Roadhouse has been contacted for comment.