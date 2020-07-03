Constable Matthew Hunt's funeral service will be a private event - but a livestream will be provided so the nation can pay respects to the slain police officer.

Hunt's lifelong dream was to become a police officer and he started working on the front line in October 2017.

It was on that front line - during what should have been a routine traffic stop - that he was killed.

The 28-year-old was shot multiple times in a West Auckland street on Friday, June 19, and died soon after.

A second officer was shot and wounded.

A man has been charged with his murder and a woman with being an accessory after the fact.

Hunt's funeral will be held at Eden Park next Thursday - July 9 - starting at 11am.

Police have been working with his family on service details to ensure they get the farewell they want for the beloved son, brother and nephew.

It is understood Police Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend as well as Police Minister Stuart Nash and Police Association President Chris Cahill.

A number of other police, government and community representatives are also expected to join mourners.

Hunt's mother Diane and her family have requested the service itself be private so media and members of the public are not welcome at the venue.

However, the family have allowed a livestream of the service and the guard of honour, haka and flag ceremony that will follow, to be broadcast.

The service will stream on the Herald and the Herald's Facebook page.

Hunt's funeral has not been able to go ahead yet as family members have been in managed isolation after rushing home from overseas.

Covid-19 restrictions mean every person who comes back has to self-isolate for 14 days, which means the funeral was put on hold.

The Herald revealed last week that Diane Hunt's brother and sister-in-law flew in from Australia and were forced into self-isolation in Rotorua some 220km away from the rest of the family.

They expressed frustration and upset over the move.