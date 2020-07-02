A train has broken down near Manurewa causing fresh problems for commuters heading into the city this morning.
It's the latest headache for those using rail public transport after a string of delays in the past fortnight.
Auckland Transport has tweeted an advisory to expect disruptions as a result of today's breakdown.
It warned commuters there would be delays and cancellations to the southern line.
The freight train was blocking the line near Manurewa.
It's the fourth time this week the train schedules have been impacted. Yesterday a signal fault near Middlemore Station affected trains on the southern line at morning rush hour. Trains were also delayed or cancelled in the morning after a trespasser was spotted on train tracks.
On Tuesday a fault on a train caused issues for those travelling between Pukekohe and Papakura.
And on Monday a tree brought down in bad weather over tracks near Britomart meant services to the west and south were affected.