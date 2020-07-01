Train services around Auckland will be delayed or cancelled this morning after a trespasser was spotted on train tracks.

Auckland Transport issued an alert just after 8am saying train services around the city had been cancelled due to a trespasser.

Just before 8.30am, another alert let passengers know a person had been taken in - but that delays and cancellations could still be expected today as a result.

"Trespasser has been removed from the lines, please expect cancellations and delays as services return to normal. Thank you for your patience," Auckland Transport said on its Twitter page.

