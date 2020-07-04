Private centre, home-based care, Playcentre, kindergarten ... the world of early childhood education is a complex and often expensive minefield. No wonder parents and caregivers are overwhelmed when it comes to the best options for

Part One: A beginner's guide.

Part Two: What are the options?

Part Three: Why childcare costs so much.

Part Four: How young is too young?

Part Five: The big players.

Part Six: How to make your choice.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: