A Far North school is in lockdown for the rest of the week as police continue the search for a man following a firearms incident on Saturday.

The armed offenders squad helped with the search in Moerewa yesterday for 19-year-old David Mane, following an incident where a man was hurt in a firearms incident.

Police carried out three warrants on residential properties on Wednesday but Mane has still not been located.

Moerewa School on Otiria Rd was in lockdown for about 10 minutes while the police operation was under way in nearby streets.

Advertisement

Principal Maia Cooper announced on Wednesday the school would remain closed for Thursday and Friday to "minimise the risk of further trauma to our tamariki and staff".

"Thank you all for your patience this afternoon as we went into lockdown. A big mihi to our tamariki, staff, whānau and community for your ongoing resilience," she said in a social media post.

"Once I have been advised that matters have been resolved in our community, I will communicate to all whānau.

"In the meantime please look after each other and remember that these trying situations call for a 'whānau lens' to be applied. No matter what, we are all connected."

READ MORE:

• Massey police shooting: Woman in court charged with being accessory to murder

• Graduating cops honour slain police officer Matthew Hunt

• Police arrest puts tagger in hospital, angry bystanders claim brutality

• Large police presence spotted near Katikati

Police Far North area commander Inspector Riki Whiu said several people in Moerewa knew where Mane was and urged them to help keep their community safe by coming forward with information.

Anyone with information on Mane's whereabouts should call 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.