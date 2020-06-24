Two kayakers swept out to sea in treacherous conditions off the North Island's west coast have been saved in a dramatic night-time rescue.

New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Vince Cholewa said three rescue helicopters and a coastguard vessel were called to find the stricken duo, who raised the alarm after they were swept three kilometres out to sea off.

Stormy conditions, with winds reaching 75km/h, meant the helicopters, from Auckland, Taranaki and Waikato, were forced to turn back. Other search aircraft were grounded because of the weather.

Cholewa said relying on beacon co-ordinates, the Raglan Coastguard reached the kayakers at 8.45pm and plucked them to safety in the pitch darkness as they battled strong off-shore winds and a metre-high swell. They were found off Marokopa, south of Raglan.

While the pair were awaiting rescue, and drifting further away from the coastline, the pair lost radio communication. Fortunately the emergency beacon continued to transmit their position.

Despite their ordeal the pair were in good shape.

"They were cold, uninjured, but not in any need of medical attention," he said.

Cholewa says the well-equipped pair initially called for help on a waterproof VHF radio. When contact was lost they set off a distress beacon.

"The fact that they had a VHF radio and a distress beacon almost probably saved their lives," said Cholewa.

"You could barely have a better example of why that's so important. They may well have died."

Coastguard said they were able to retrieve their kayaks and return the sodden seafarers safely back to Raglan.