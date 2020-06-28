The killing of African American man George Floyd by police has ignited discussions around racism and colonisation all around the world, including in Aotearoa/New Zealand. Herald reporter Michael Neilson uses that lens to look at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pākehā defensiveness

Individual acts versus systemic issues

Pākehā anxiety

It is about the trees

Racism in New Zealand and what to do about it