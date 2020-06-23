A person has died at the scene of a crash this morning in Pukekohe, Auckland.

Police are at the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rogers Rd and Patumahoe Rd.

Police were notified about 10.15am that the vehicle had reportedly rolled.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the way and will conduct an examination of the scene.

Patumahoe Rd, near the intersection with Rogers Rd, will be closed while the examination of the scene takes place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while this closure is in place.