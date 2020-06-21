

Two people have been critically injured and another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, near Te Haroto.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH5, near the rural Hastings suburb of Te Haroto, at about 4pm on Sunday.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said two people have been critically injured in the crash, with another person in a serious condition.

A further person has also sustained moderate injuries.

One helicopter is currently on the scene, with another one on route.

One rapid response vehicle and three ambulances are also currently on the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters extracted one person.

Traffic management will be put in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

MORE TO COME