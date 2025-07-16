An opportunity to flaunt the winter raiment of the 1930s Art Deco era comes with Winter Art Deco in Napier this weekend. Photo / NZME

An opportunity to flaunt the winter raiment of the 1930s Art Deco era comes with Winter Art Deco in Napier this weekend. Photo / NZME

Two Winter Art Deco events scheduled for the new Art Deco Centre being established at the former Women’s Rest rooms in Napier’s Memorial Square have been moved because the facilities are not yet ready.

It was a close call in hoping the renovation of the premises would be completed in time for the three-day festival starting on Friday. Art Deco Trust general manager Jeremy Smith conceded it had been a bit “optimistic”.

“But we are only a couple of weeks away,” he said, confirming the trust expects to start moving out of its current site on the corner of Tennyson and Herschell Sts to relocate by the end of July, and be settled in for an official opening planned for late August.

The Women’s Rest, first opened in 1926, was closed to the public in 2013 because of seismic concerns.

Shifted are Saturday daytime events the Fashion Flaunt, now to be held at Napier Stage and Gather, a hire venue at 126 Tennyson St, and the 40th anniversary showing of festival-inspiring documentary The Newest City on the Globe, now to be at the soon-to-be-vacated No 7 Tennyson St site.