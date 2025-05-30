The free Tweed Ride on Saturday afternoon is a highlight of Napier's Winter Deco Weekend in July.

Art Deco Festival recovery from the Covid lockdown era continues with next week’s launch of ticket sales for what they’re calling Napier’s coolest boutique festival.

Sales for the July 18-20 Winter Deco Weekend – two years after the mid-year event came to the party when Cyclone Gabrielle forced the cancellation of the February festival – are open to Art Deco Trust members.

They will open to the wider public next Thursday for the winter take of 1930s style, including such paid events as the Friday night Grand Winter Ball and the just-spiffing and free Tweed Ride on the Saturday afternoon.

Just turn up at the Soundshell at 1pm, dressed in your finest tweed or tartan, ready to ride either your own bike or some wheels on hire, the trust says as it plans the ride, similar to events held in recent years in Rotorua and Greytown.