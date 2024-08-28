After being repurposed as the Memorial Square Community Rooms, the building was closed in 2013 after failing an earthquake risk assessment.

It has since stood idle and fenced off for a decade while the city council considered whether to restore it or demolish it.

The restoration of the Louis Hay-designed single-storey building is being done by the trust in conjunction with the Napier City Council, which will continue to own the premises.

The Council and trust agreed on the future in 2022 and have been working on funding arrangements, which includes grants, sponsorship and donations. The facilities will be managed by the trust as a community facility for meetings and other gatherings.

While the trust says the restoration is expected to be completed by mid-April, Smith is realistic in an era where construction timelines can be problematical.

He says, when asked when the trust will have moved from its current site at the corner of Herschell and Tennyson streets, near the MTG museum and art gallery and Marine Parade: “Maybe September next year? I wouldn’t like to say.”

It won’t be in time for the annual Art Deco Festival, on February 13-16, with the trust intent to ensure that by the time the restoration is complete, it will have retained as much of the “heritage fabric” of the building as possible, including floors, doors and windows, in keeping with its aims across the city.

The first stage was the removal of under-floor asbestos, and last week, with the design work of architect Gavin Cooper, Napier firm Alexander Construction moved on-site to start the refurbishment, and Smith said: “Who knows what they might find next.”