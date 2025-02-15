Advertisement
Pictures: Napier Art Deco Festival’s 2025 event back to how it was before disasters of Covid and cyclone

Rafe the dog well prepared for his ride in a 1936 Austin. Photos / Connull Lang

Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott took a walk around the streets of Napier thinking things had returned to something similar to old glory days.

There were thousands of people out for the weekend’s Art Deco Festival – possibly up to 15,000 across the four days – most of them clothed in 1930s attire, and many of them dancing in the streets.

“It felt like we were back, back to how things were before Covid, before the cyclone, before the disasters that have hit over the past few years,” Arnott said.

Napier’s biggest party hasn’t been so big since February 2020′s somewhat chaotic festival, marked by fighting in the streets, a minor plane crash, and a body-painted woman claiming to be dressed as the Spirit of Napier statue disrupting the vintage car parade.

It’s been a long journey to revive the festival, with plenty of setbacks, but the story of Art Deco, which was how Napier rebuilt itself after the devastating 1931 earthquake, has always been one of revival.

Stan Smith’s DH84 Dragon ZK-AXI, flown by Michael Bach, and DH60 Gypsy Moth ZK-ADT, flown by Jerry Chisum (Cessna 150 camera ship flown by Jonathan Caddick). Photo / Pete Scott
This time, despite the size of the crowd, the chaos was muted.

Artist Cherry Boomb did return again, in less revealing body paint, on Saturday. Police were also called to several disorder incidents in Napier’s CBD overnight, but made no arrests as the groups willingly moved on, a spokeswoman said.

The overall vibe was one of joy for the fact they could put the show on again for the city and the community, Arnott said.

“The events were in the main sell-outs, and the community events, the heart and soul of the festival – the community really responded to them.

Flyovers delighted all weekend at Napier’s Art Deco Festival. Photo / Connull Lang
“On Thursday, the number of people in town just enjoying our city itself was heartwarming - I had people coming up to me saying you could make a period movie in the streets without any work at all.

“I’m hoping all our supporters and council also feel as though we are back.”

The steam trains, the traction engine bus, the flyovers and on-display replica of the lost Bugatti had captivated people, but it was impossible to pick a favourite event, Arnott said.

Crowds watching shows at the Sound Shell as part of the Napier Art Deco Festival. Photo / Connull Lang
The crowds partied with concerts into Saturday evening. Photos / Connull Lang
Dawnette, 9, from Napier, brought her dog Pickles to the Art Deco Festival. Photo / Connull Lang
The vintage car parade at the Art Deco Festival proved popular once more. Photo / Connull Lang
The Encore Dance Showcase at the Napier Art Deco Festival.
Napier kids Olivia, 4, and Holland, 7, found their own fun.
Napier’s Phoenix Wairau, 5, and Heaven Whare dressed to impress.
Sam Cawston and Brad Taylor brought the military police to town.
