Rafe the dog well prepared for his ride in a 1936 Austin. Photos / Connull Lang

Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott took a walk around the streets of Napier thinking things had returned to something similar to old glory days.

There were thousands of people out for the weekend’s Art Deco Festival – possibly up to 15,000 across the four days – most of them clothed in 1930s attire, and many of them dancing in the streets.

“It felt like we were back, back to how things were before Covid, before the cyclone, before the disasters that have hit over the past few years,” Arnott said.

Napier’s biggest party hasn’t been so big since February 2020′s somewhat chaotic festival, marked by fighting in the streets, a minor plane crash, and a body-painted woman claiming to be dressed as the Spirit of Napier statue disrupting the vintage car parade.

It’s been a long journey to revive the festival, with plenty of setbacks, but the story of Art Deco, which was how Napier rebuilt itself after the devastating 1931 earthquake, has always been one of revival.