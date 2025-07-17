The first Fashion in the City 2025's event transformed Market St Bar into a runway with local collaborations.

Fashion in the City 2025 kicks off in Napier with a two-month event series

The first Fashion in the City 2025's event transformed Market St Bar into a runway with local collaborations.

A new series of fashion events in Napier will encourage collaboration across the retail, hospitality and creative sectors this winter.

The initiative, called Fashion in the City 2025, has nearly 15 small-scale events planned across July and August.

The first one was a fashion show at Market St Bar and Eatery, when the venue was transformed into a makeshift runway.

“It’s all about working together to create success right now,” director of Market St, Sarah Kelly, said.

“Collaborating with Design Emporium and Spex Eyewear was the perfect example of that. We’d love to do it again and are keen to team up with other retailers to keep bringing fresh ideas and energy into the city.”