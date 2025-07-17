Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fashion in the City 2025 kicks off in Napier with a two-month event series

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The first Fashion in the City 2025's event transformed Market St Bar into a runway with local collaborations.

The first Fashion in the City 2025's event transformed Market St Bar into a runway with local collaborations.

A new series of fashion events in Napier will encourage collaboration across the retail, hospitality and creative sectors this winter.

The initiative, called Fashion in the City 2025, has nearly 15 small-scale events planned across July and August.

The first one was a fashion show at Market St Bar and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save