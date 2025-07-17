The first Fashion in the City 2025's event transformed Market St Bar into a runway with local collaborations.
A new series of fashion events in Napier will encourage collaboration across the retail, hospitality and creative sectors this winter.
The initiative, called Fashion in the City 2025, has nearly 15 small-scale events planned across July and August.
The first one was a fashion show at Market St Bar andEatery, when the venue was transformed into a makeshift runway.
“It’s all about working together to create success right now,” director of Market St, Sarah Kelly, said.
“Collaborating with Design Emporium and Spex Eyewear was the perfect example of that. We’d love to do it again and are keen to team up with other retailers to keep bringing fresh ideas and energy into the city.”
She says the response to the opening night shows a strong appetite for community-led initiatives and creative collaboration.
More events are expected to be added in the coming weeks, including a fundraiser pop-up shop supporting the Kaha Sisters, a local dragon boating team of breast cancer survivors; a spring preview at Flo & Frankie; and a new MTG exhibition exploring the intersection of fashion, art, and culture.