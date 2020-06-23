A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has struck tonight 10km west of Porirua.
The quake was 23km deep and light shaking has been felt close to the epicentre.
More than 3,700 people in the Wellington region have reported feeling weak shaking.
GeoNet recorded the quake shortly after 8.30pm.
There have been no reports of injuries.
