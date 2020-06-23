A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has struck tonight 10km west of Porirua.

The quake was 23km deep and light shaking has been felt close to the epicentre.

More than 3,700 people in the Wellington region have reported feeling weak shaking.

GeoNet recorded the quake shortly after 8.30pm.

Advertisement

There have been no reports of injuries.

That was a shake after dinner! A M3.9 earthquake was recorded 10 km off the coast from Porirua at 23 km deep. We had over 3,700 felt reports of weak shaking from the Wellington region. If you feel an earthquake drop, cover, hold. pic.twitter.com/Pz4UBcyQiG — GeoNet (@geonet) June 23, 2020

#earthquake reported by the users of the app Earthquake Network at 30km from #Porirua, #NewZealand. 3 reports in a radius of 75km. Download the app from https://t.co/3iMwdmLtrB to receive real time alerts pic.twitter.com/rPJ8DhWLTU — Earthquake Network (@SismoDetector) May 24, 2020

.

I don’t usually feel anything that light. #eqnz Light earthquake occurred 10 km west of Porirua: https://t.co/4H5JGde2PD — Rawa Karetai (@rawakaretai) June 23, 2020

2 earthquakes in a few hours within 10km of porirua:) not fun:) — ciara (@ciarajxyne) June 23, 2020

READ MORE:

• Earthquake: Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Milford

• Earthquakes shake Auckland region

• 7.4 magnitude earthquake off New Zealand east coast felt widely in Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, North Island - no tsunami threat

• 7.4 magnitude earthquake: People told to stay out of the water due to possible 'strong currents'